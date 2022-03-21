NGT tells MPCB to pass order against Pune auto company for environmental violations

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to pass an appropriate order in a plea against a Pune-based auto company in relation to the violation of environmental norms.



The NGT's principal bench headed by Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd), was dealing a plea against Shriniwas Engineering Auto Components (P) Ltd for alleged violation of environmental norms in the operation of its foundry unit having a capacity of 50,000 MTPA Grey and Modular Iron.



Acting on the plea, a report was filed by the State Pollution Control Board on October 16, 2019, based on a site visit, and it was found the industry is operating unit without the valid consent of the Board. Accordingly, a fine of Rs 1 crore was imposed by the board.



However, the petitioner said the State PCB filed an affidavit dated April 23, 2021 to the effect that the compensation was reduced from more than Rs 1 crore to Rs 7 lakh.



"We have heard learned counsel for the parties. It is clear from the record that a violation of environmental norms was found. Compensation was assessed but drastically reduced without any cogent reasons. No explanation is coming forth from State PCB or the Project Proponent. In these circumstances, while disapproving the arbitrariness and lack of transparency in working of the State PCB as shown above, we direct the Chairman State PCB to pass an appropriate order, considering the stand of the applicant as well as the Project Proponent and recording reasons within one month from today. If any party is aggrieved by the order of the State PCB, it can take the remedy in accordance with the law," said the NGT in its order.



--IANS

jw/vd