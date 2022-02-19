NGT seeks fresh report on fly ash pollution by UP sugar mill

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal has directed the joint Committee of Central Pollution Control Board and Regional Officer of the State Pollution Control Board to furnish a fresh report on a plea alleging air pollution caused by fly ash generated by Triveni Raninangal Sugar Mill in District Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.



A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the matter was considered on November 8, 2021, and UP State PCB and District Magistrate, Moradabad were directed to furnish a factual and action taken report.



As per the committee report, it was noted that the unit should ensure the operation of the Air Pollution Control System (APCS) in such manner that the air emission confirms with the standard prescribed under EP Act 1986 as amended. Fly ash shall be stored as per CPCB guidelines, so that it should not adversely affect the air quality, it suggested.



The unit should ensure the Continuous and uninterrupted data supply from the Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System Stack to the CPCB and SPCB, it said.



After noting the suggestions, the board said, the report doesn't show the extent of ash generated from the boiler which is reportedly being sent to the filling yard within the unit premises. Thus, the report is incomplete.



Accordingly, the tribunal asked a joint Committee of CPCB and Regional Officer of the State PCB to furnish a fresh report in the matter within one month.



Further hearing in the matter is slated for April 20.



