NGT order frees trees from concrete bases in Hisar

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) In a boost to the green cover in the Hisar Municipal Corporation, concretisation around the trees has been removed following the National Green Tribunal's intervention.



The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a plea on the illegal concretisation around the trees, obstructing the growth and existence of trees, resulting in uprooting of them during mild storms in the city.



Earlier, the tribunal had sought a joint Committee of Divisional Forest Officer, Hisar, Municipal Corporation, Hisar, and the State Pollution Control Board with reference to the allegation of damaging the green cover in the city by pouring concrete around trees.



On July 28 last year, the NGT had directed a three-member joint panel to check the pending remedial action and furnish a compliance report.



Accordingly, officials of Haryana Forest Department, Municipal Corporation, and District Forest Officer, PWD along with the applicant Adv Jitender Arya, Advocate, on behalf of Jago India Jago conducted an action plan to remove the concrete blocks in Hisar City.



Teams were constituted by the PWD Department and Municipal Corporation to check the complaint which provided a list of trees and photographs of the sites.



Later, during the random inspection, it has observed that the work of removing the concrete blocks around the trees has been completed in the area of Hisar, the NGT order dated February 9 said.



