NGT asks panel to check on plea alleging illegal sand mining in Yamuna

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal has asked a two-member joint committee to look into a plea alleging illegal sand mining from the Yamuna river bed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.



As per the plea, due to illegal sand mining, the flow of river Yamuna is shifting from mainstream towards restricted area within 600 metres in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in submergence of land belonging to property owners of the state.



The applicant said contractor Mumtaz Ali is engaged in illegal sand mining in a depth of 15-20 feet on the bank of river at Pachagarha Khand village in Ghaziabad, violating environmental norms and causing damage to the environment.



Considering the seriousness of the allegations, Justice Brijesh Sethi, in an order pronounced on Thursday, directed the joint committee of the State Pollution Control Board and the District Magistrate to meet within four weeks and look into the matter.



The bench also directed the committee to inspect the site and furnish an action taken report within three months. Further hearing in the matter was posted for July 12.



