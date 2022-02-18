NGT asks forest dept to check illegal felling of trees in South Delhi villages

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi forest department to act on a plea alleging illegal cutting of trees and land violations in an area spanning 18 acres in Bhati and Fatehpur Beri villages in the national capital.



A bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the Deputy Conservator of Forests, South Delhi to visit the site within 15 days and submit a factual and action taken report within six weeks before the Tribunal.



As per the applicant Maninder Singh, respondents --Perfect Builders Pvt. Ltd, A. K. Sood, and First Rate Solutions (P) Ltd were axing the trees without any sanction and also selling the agricultural land of over 18 acres for non-agricultural purposes.



The petitioner's counsel submitted that earlier on December 1, 2021, the tribunal had passed an order with the direction that the issue of cutting of trees in the above-mentioned land has to be first looked into by the 'Tree Officer' under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.



Accordingly, the applicant had approached the official and the first letter to him was written on December 6, 2021. However, no action was taken even after a reminder which was sent after a month, it was submitted.



The green court, in the order, passed on February 16, while directing action on the matter also said, in case, the forest official needs any assistance he may take from the applicant as he expressed his willingness.



