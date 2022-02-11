NFAI acquires personal collection of renowned Manipuri dancer

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) A collection of home movies of renowned Manipuri dancer, Savita Ben Mehta is now part of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), an official said on Friday.



The collection is in 8 mm and super 8 mm, a film format that is used to shoot private movies known as 'home movies'.



In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that NFAI is adding this personal collection of Kodachrome and Kodachrome II home movies of the celebrated artist for preservation, as these footages can be important social documentation.



Kodachrome and Kodachrome II were introduced in 1935 and 1961 respectively, specifically meant for amateur use, with the latter being superior to 'regular Kodachrome'.



"Manipuri classical dance depicts the amorous relationship between Lord Krishna and Radha, characterised by its use of graceful costumes, expressive and delicate postures. A peerless exponent of the Manipuri style of dancing, Savita Ben Mehta popularized it globally," the ministry said.



She had the highest qualifications and honours in Manipuri dancing. Interestingly she was born in Gujarat, educated in the Arya Kanya Vidyalaya of Baroda, and also made a remarkable contribution in the field of ballet as the director and choreographer.



"I am happy to receive such a significant collection of 8mm films, which itself is a rare addition to NFAI. It is widely understood that 8 mm and super 8 mm movies were prevalent in the 1960s and 1970s. This collection might have footage of her dance performances along with footage shot in North-East India. We would be digitizing these soon. I am thankful to the family of industrialist Jay Mehta, who is the nephew of Savita Ben Mehta," Prakash Magdum, director NFAI, said.



Mehta was proficient in many languages and the footage has her handwriting in the Meitei (of Manipur) language. This donation was facilitated by noted art curators Deepthi Sasidharan director Eka Archiving Services and Rachel Noronha.



