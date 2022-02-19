NE, NW to experience two different wet spells this week

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over north east India on Sunday and Monday and another wet spell over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of north west India on February 22 and 23 with strong surface winds.



Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation; scattered to fairly widespread light / moderate rainfall / snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region on February 22 & 23 and isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab on February 22 & over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and north Rajasthan on February 22 & 23.



Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Uttar Pradesh till February 22 and over north Rajasthan on February 22, the IMD bulletin said.



The bulletin has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light / moderate rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and isolated to scattered light / moderate rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura till February 21. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on February 20 while isolated hailstorm activity is also likely over east Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam on February 20.



Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea at lower tropospheric levels; fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm / lightning is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours and significant reduction thereafter.



Isolated light / moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim till February 22; over Odisha on Monday and over Gangetic West Bengal till February 22, IMD said.



No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during the next five days, IMD added.



--IANS

niv/skp/