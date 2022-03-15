NDTV shares hit 10% upper circuit, up 56% so far

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Shares of NDTV on Tuesday hit the 10 per cent upper circuit and 56 per cent so far in the calendar year 2022.



Keeping pace with changing technologies, the asset-light media house has ramped up its footprints in digital and online space.



The media outlet's share prices have risen from Rs 41 on January 1, 2021 to Rs 179 at the time of writing this report, up over 336 per cent during the period.



On December 1, 2021, the company entered into a 10-year deal with Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content as they may prefer.



The decade-long deal is expected to bring in revenue of Rs 750 crore.



Ndtv.com, the online version of the news provider, has reportedly has nearly 200 million "uniques" and is one of the fastest growing online companies operating in the news space.



Besides, the company in late 2021 claimed that the borrowings of the company have decreased by Rs 33.9 crore since the start of the current financial year.



