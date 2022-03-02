NDRF sends relief material to war-torn Ukraine (Ld)

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday sent relief material to Ukraine.



"The India's disaster mitigation force has provided relief material including blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps etc for the people of Ukraine", the Ministry of Home Affairs said.



The officials in the MHA further said that these relief materials were sent through a flight that left for Poland on Wednesday morning and another on an Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft C17 that left for Romania in the afternoon.



They also said that they will send more relief materials if directed by the government.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, it was estimated that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the initial advisories were issued. Fights under Operation Ganga have been increased and during the last 24 hours, six flights have landed in India taking the total number of flights to 15. Out of these, eight flights were from Bucharest, five from Budapest and two from Rzeszow.



Union Minister Gen V.K. Singh on Wednesday visited the Budomierz on the Poland-Ukraine border and met the stranded Indian students and distributed food and water to them. These students will be facilitated entry to Poland soon and will be sent to India.



Singh who visited Budomierz on Poland-Ukrain border to take stock of the situation on the border along with India's Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mallick as the Indian authorities have planned to evacuate the stranded Indian nationals from Western Ukraine.



The officials of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw (Poland) have identified a new entry point at Poland border for the Indian nationals stuck in western Ukraine.



Meanwhile, other Union Minister and Special Envoy Kiren Rijiju has reached Kosice airport near the Ukraine border in Slovakia to oversee the evacuation of stranded Indians.



