NABARD Grameena Habba-2022 to boost rural economy jolted by Covid-19 pandemic

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Aimed at giving a push to rural economy hit by Covid-19 pandemic, NABARD, Karnataka Regional Office is organising an annual event "Grameena Habba", to provide marketing platform for rural artisans to sell handicraft and handloom products here between March 10 and 14.



Artisans from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are expected to participate in this rural festival besides more than 25 artisans from Karnataka.



The prevailing Covid-19 situation has undoubtedly created a havoc in the entire economy, especially in the rural economy. Such exhibitions played a crucial role in rebuilding the rural economy after Covid-19. It would help address concerns of several rural art and crafts men struggling through this pandemic, stated Niraj Kumar Verma Chief General Manager, NABARD on Monday.



The exclusive products of Karnataka, including GI products like Udupi sarees, Kasuti work, Aari embroidered fabrics, Channapatna toys, Mysore's unique rosewood inlay, Kohlapuri chappals, crafted home decors, organic food products and products from other parts of India like Jaipuri quilt, lac bangles of Bhopal, Maheswari silk of Madhya Pradesh, Aarni silk of Tamil Nadu, Ikat sarees of Telangana, Kosa silk sarees of Chhattisgarh, spices and temple crafts of Kerala, ornaments of Odisha and bedsheets of UP etc. will be available in this exhibition/sale.



Rural artisans, weavers, farmers and tribes across the country and several districts of Karnataka would showcase handmade arts, crafts, handloom sarees, handwoven dress material, home decors, tribal products, natural beauty products, organic food products, jewellery and accessories during this festival.



NABARD Grameena Habba is scheduled from March 10-14 at Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru. The exhibition and sale will be showcasing thousands of exclusive products from across India at competitive prices.



NABARD sponsors the artisans, weavers, SHGs for the Grameena Habba to showcase their unique products for 5 days. The income that they earn from selling these products will directly reach the artisans.



"Residents of Bangalore have always given an overwhelming response to our artisans. Their support has helped us continue to expand our mission to provide the rural entrepreneurs with such marketing opportunities. We are confident that the people of Bangalore will bring the smile on the faces of our rural artisans. NABARD requests one and all to come and witness the rural talent in Grameena Habba 2022 and make it a grand success," stated Niraj Kumar Verma.



