NAACP Image Awards Day 4: Jazmine Sullivan, Tamela Mann feted with multiple honours

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) As the NAACP Image Awards witnessed the unfoldings on day 4, singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan clinched an armful of trophies, leading the music winners with three trophies.



The hit record 'Heaux Tales' fetched Sullivan the honour of outstanding female artist and outstanding album. Her track 'Pick Up Your Feelings' won the outstanding soul/R&B song prize. As per 'Variety', news of the wins served as a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing day for the singer, who announced she has to cancel some upcoming shows after testing positive for COVID-19.



As per 'Variety', Anthony Hamilton won the outstanding male artist prize for 'Love Is the New Black' with American rapper Saweetie being honored with the outstanding new artist and saluted for her hit 'Best Friend' featuring Doja Cat. Like Sullivan, Tamela Mann took home multiple awards as she swept the night's gospel categories with wins for outstanding gospel/Christian song ('Help Me', Mann feat. The Fellas) and album ('Overcomer').



The outstanding music video/visual album went to the Nigerian singer/songwriter WizKid's track 'Essence' featuring Tems. Houston rapper and singer Tobe Nwigwe's 'Fye Fye' featuring Fat Nwigwe earned hip-hop/rap song and duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) honors.



Other winners included Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel's soundtrack for 'The Harder They Fall', Silk Sonic, who won the duo, group or collaboration (traditional) award for their smash hit 'Leave the Door Open' and jazz artists Kenny Garrett and The Baylor Project as they nabbed individual prizes.



Darnella Frazier, who recorded the murder of George Floyd on camera thereby swinging the world into action against racial injustice, was honored with the Humanitarian's Award.



--IANS

