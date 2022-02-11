Mysterious blast on outskirts of Jammu city
Jammu, Feb 11 (IANS) A mysterious blast rocked outskirts of J&K's Jammu city on Friday, police said.
Police sources said a mysterious blast rocked Sanjay Nagar area on the outskirts of Jammu city.
"A vehicle passing through the area sustained minor damage due to the blast. A team of the forensic science laboratory has been called to ascertain the nature of the blast.
"It is not a blast linked to militant activity as per preliminary investigation," a source said.
--IANS
