Myanmar reports 1,959 new Covid-19 cases

Yangon, Feb 28 (IANS) Myanmar recorded 1,959 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 with a daily positivity rate of 9.45 per cent on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.



The total number of Covid-19 infections in the Southeast Asian country has risen to 586,198, according to the Ministry.



An additional five deaths from the pandemic were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 19,365.



With 1,193 new recoveries from Covid-19, the total number of recovered patients has risen to 533,395 in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.



Myanmar had fully vaccinated more than 20.91 million people against Covid-19 as of Saturday, the Ministry said.



--IANS

