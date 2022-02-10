My phone being tapped daily, claims TN BJP president

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president and former IPS officer K. Annamalai on Thursday said his phone is being tapped on a daily basis by the state intelligence department.



He said this while addressing the mediapersons at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters.



Annamalai said that his phone was under surveillance round the clock by the Tamil Nadu intelligence wing and that it was totally illegal.



He also said that surveillance against him has gone to the next level.



The former IPS officer who had quit his service to join politics said that the intelligence wing of the Tamil Nadu police was dominating the proceedings of the police force.



He said that technically, the DGP law and order was in charge of the police department. "...but the ADGP, Intelligence of Tamil Nadu police was dominating the state police department and it was an unfortunate development," he asserted.



"When the chief of the intelligence wing of the state police takes the role of the decision-maker, the department becomes politically inclined. The messing up of Lavanya suicide case was due to the involvement of the intelligence department and if this continues, policing in the state will get politicised," he added.



When asked whether ample security was provided to the BJP state headquarters where a petrol bomb attack had taken place in the early hours of Thursday, Annamalai said: "Normally, I don't talk about my personal security and of the party office. As you asked, I will tell you that after this government assumed office in Tamil Nadu, my security was reduced from Y category security to X category security where only one gunman is provided."



He also said that the security provided to the BJP state headquarters on both sides of the lane was withdrawn, adding he was not "aware of the reasons behind those decisions".



--IANS

aal/pgh











