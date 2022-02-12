'My joy knows no bounds': Lakshmi Manchu on her first movie with dad Mohan Babu

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Lakshmi Manchu, who is all set for her Malayalam debut with 'Maestro', will be next seen alongside her dad Mohan Babu in an upcoming movie.



As this movie will mark the first time collaboration of Lakshmi with her father, renowned Telugu actor Mohan Babu, she is elated.



The film, which is being jointly produced by Sri Lakshmiprasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, has completed a formal pooja, as a part of its launch on February 12 in Hyderabad.



It is reported that Malayalam character artist Siddique is also seen in a lead role. Bollywood director Pratik Prajosh is directing the film, while the story and dialogues are penned by 'Son Of India' director Diamond Rathna Babu.



Touted to be a crime thriller, the movie will go on the floors from March, as stated by the director. The makers have made plans to wrap up the shooting in a single schedule.



Lakshmi said, "I'm super excited to be doing my first film with my dad. It's beyond a dream come true and I'm pinching myself morning, afternoon, and night. Never stop dreaming because you never know when it'll come true."



In her statement, she has also conveyed, "Acting in a movie with my first hero, my dad. Sharing the screen for the first time in all these years of me being an artist is like winning an award".



