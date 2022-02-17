My character is far from who I am in reality: Raashi Khanna on role in 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness'

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Raashi Khanna, who will be making her debut on the digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar with 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness', says that her character in the web series is so far from who she is in real life.



The web series, which is to release on March 4 on the OTT platform, will feature actor Ajay Devgn in the lead and will be about a pulse-pounding criminal investigation and a complex hero living in the dark to discover the truth.



Talking about her character and the effort it took to prepare for it, Raashi Khanna says, "There was a lot of preparation that went into it right from the way my character looks to certain nuances and body language.



"There was a lot said just through the eyes. She's a very eccentric person and so far from who I am in reality, but that was the most amazing part. I felt like I got what I was always looking for. Also, we decided to keep red hair to give it an edge. We played with lip colours and eye shadows to suit the whole look, and I think we did a decent job."



She further said the 'USP' of her character was that it's very grey.



"There's no right or wrong; it's just perspectives. My character is the epitome of grey! You will hate her, but you will also love her. I think the audience will definitely be entertained just by her presence and will be pushed to think about certain things that she questions throughout the series," she added.



A remake of the successful British series 'Luther', the series is an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing justice to victims.



The six-episode series, which has been shot across iconic locales of Mumbai, has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India



Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, the crime drama features a stellar cast including Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.



