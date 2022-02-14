Muslims, Christians clash over construction of wall in Lahore

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Multiple people were injured, some seriously, after a fight broke out between Muslim and Christian community members in Lahore on Monday over an argument regarding the construction of a wall in the neighbourhood, Express Tribune reported.



The incident happened in the Factory Area of the provincial capital. Soon after the clash was reported, a contingent of law enforcers, including SP, Cantonment, Essa Sukhera, reached the spot. The situation was brought under control and one individual was arrested.



The CCPO in Lahore also took notice of the incident.



Police sources said the cause of the incident was a local dispute and did not have any religious connection, the report said.



