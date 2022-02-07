Muskan Verma hopes for positive feedback for her role in web series 'Inspector Avinash'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Muskan Verma is all set to foray into OTT with 'Inspector Avinash'. She plays an important role in the project featuring Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela.



Excited about her new stint, the actress is hopeful to entertain the audience with her performance.



"OTT boom is here to stay and it is the future. I am fortunate to be working on a big project like this. Having talent is not enough as you also need the right opportunity to showcase it and 'Inspector Avinash' will do the same for me. I play a positive and an important role. My role will make a difference to the story".



Muskan herself watches a lot of content on OTT. She likes the fact that the platform is global.



"I like action-packed stories. OTT is something that I can watch anytime anywhere and the choices in terms of content are excellent out there. My favourite is 'Squid Game' and 'The Lion'," she continues, "OTT has opened many doors for actors. Content is of a wide variety and one can watch OTT even while on the move. We can even watch content from all around the globe. It's not just pan-India we are talking, making and watching global content."



The pandemic reduced work opportunities, but thanks to OTT some things were able to function, according to the actor.



"The pandemic did affect the industry as film theatres were shut and because of pandemic projects were delayed, postponed and cancelled. But OTT shoots still happened outside Bombay. It was sheer luck that I got a breakthrough role during the pandemic. Since now things are back on track the entertainment industry is picking up its pace," she adds.



--IANS

ila/kr