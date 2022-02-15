Music video 'Yaar ki Mehfil' featuring Ashnoor Kaur, Anuj Saini, Paras Kalnawat out now

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Popular faces of the entertainment industry Ashnoor Kaur, Anuj Saini and Paras Kalnawat have come together for their upcoming music video 'Yaar ki Mehfil'. The song is sung by Stebin Ben.



The trio shares their experience of working in the music video.



Paras Kalnawat, who plays Ashnoor's love interest in the music video, is a bad boy and Anuj is portrayed as a typical middle-class man who is smitten by Ashnoor Kaur.



Speaking on her experience of shooting for the song, actress Ashnoor says: "It was a wonderful experience working with the cast and crew of 'Yaar Ki Mehfil.' More than anything, I am really glad to hear some amazing responses from my fans, they're as excited as me for my first project of 2022. It's a very fresh pairing with both Paras and Anuj in the song, and people have welcomed us with open arms which means our efforts have paid off."



Anuj Saini says the music video is a complete effort taken by each and every member of the team. "Me and Ashnoor were confident enough to pull out what was requested from our end. We worked on it and now as we are being tagged as the new millennial pair in the town, it really adds value to whatever homework we had done for this music video."



On the other hand, 'Anupamaa' actor Paras Kalnawat shares his excitement to look at the reaction of the audience after watching the music video



He adds: "I am very excited for the audience to watch it and this time I am playing a different character. The outcome of the entire song is so beautiful, after all the hard work we have put in. And I really believe that the audience will love the song".



The music video is directed by Firoz A Khan and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Singh Sidhu. The music is directed by Kunal Verma. 'Yaar Ki Mehfil' is out now on White Hill Beat's YouTube channel.



--IANS

ila/kr