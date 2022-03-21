Murders in 2 UP families over liquor disputes

Shahjahanpur/ Moradabad, March 21 (IANS) In two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, two people were killed by their family members over liquor related disputes.



In Shahjahanpur, a young man killed his elderly mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.



The police have arrested the accused from the village.



According to reports, the deceased Ramvati, lived with her son Ram Naresh. Her husband, Chhedalal had died about 12 years ago.



Her son was allegedly addicted to drinking alcohol and used to work as a labourer occasionally. Ram Naresh pestered his mother for money to buy liquor and when she refused, he beat her up.



Hearing her screams, Ram Naresh's cousin, Chhote Lal, and others living in the neighborhood reached the spot. However, Ram had allegedly killed his mother by then and fled the spot.



Inspector Rajkumar Sharma reached the spot and the accused was later arrested.



Sharma said that a case has been registered and the accused was sent to jail.



The second incident was reported from Moradabad, where a woman surrendered after killing her husband. She hit him on the head with a stone.



The deceased Ravi often had arguments with his wife, Kranti Devi, over his drinking habits.



Over the weekend, Ravi reached home drunk and started thrashing his wife and children.



During the fight, the wife, along with her brother-in-law, attacked Ravi on the head with a brick. The husband fell unconscious after suffering from a head injury.



He was admitted to a district hospital where he died during treatment.



Kranti has been arrested, but the brother-in-law is absconding.



Police claimed that the woman had illicit relations with her brother-in-law.



--IANS

