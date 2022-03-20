Mumbai Indians create a bio-secure 'MI Arena' for players, families and support staff

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) have set up an outdoor bio-secure recreational facility 'MI Arena' at Jio World Garden, for the players and their families and support staff, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said in a release on Sunday.



"The facility will encourage team bonding, allow the players to relax and have a balanced life. MI have set benchmarks when it comes to taking care of the "one family", said the release.



The 13,000 square metre 'MI Arena' will form a part of the secure bio-bubble of MI, and has been customized to allow both team and individual areas. It houses a futsal ground, box cricket, pickle ball court, foot volleyball, MI Battleground, golf driving range, mini Golf, a kids zone and MI Cafe.



In addition, the team hotel hosts a team room that includes a state of the art gym, lounge room with massage chairs, gaming consoles, arcade games, indoor basketball shooter, a section for music band, table tennis, pool table, kids play area, café, and a fan wall.



"MI Arena" has been created to allow the team to connect and get to know each other better through the season, but also un-wind and relax. The past 2 years has thrown up so many unique challenges but we are 'one family' and it is MI's priority and responsibility to keep everyone safe and happy," Mumbai Indians spokesperson said.



Led by Rohit Sharma and supported by some of the most promising and inspiring talent - Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishaan Kishan, the team is scheduled to play 14 matches over the course of the league stage with the first game on 27th March. The matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, D.Y. Patil Stadium and MCA International Stadium in Pune.



