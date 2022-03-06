Mumait Khan fails to put on impressive show in 'Bigg Boss Non-Stop'

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) The first season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT', which is titled 'Bigg Boss Non-stop' has slowly crept up, creating buzz among the viewers.



The first eviction from 'Bigg Boss Non-stop' might have a dramatic twist, as one of the contestants, who entered the show as the ex-inmate, might get eliminated in Sunday's episode, which will have Akkineni Nagarjuna as the host.



As per online surveys and social media voting patterns, it is believed that actress Mumait Khan will have to leave the 'Bigg Boss Non-stop' house.



Mumait Khan, who was one of the most happening contestants of the first season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu', seems to have failed to grab her place into the second week.



Being telecast 24x7, the OTT version had really poor viewership at the start. As the show went on, with multiple group formations, catfights, and drama unlimited, the show slowly paced up, creating much buzz.



Nagarjuna's hosting might add some weight for the upcoming episode.



--IANS

py/kr