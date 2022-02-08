Multiple projects including one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence sanctioned to Maharashtra: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned 36 proposals for the establishment of Khelo India Centres, one proposal for the establishment of Khelo India State Centre of Excellence and 11 sports infrastructure projects, to the State of Maharashtra during the last three years.



The Khelo India Scheme is a demand-driven scheme and the proposals are considered based on the technical feasibility of the proposals, their adherence to the prescribed parameters, as well as the availability of funds, Sports minister Anurag Thakur informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.



To another question, he said that the Ministry has also released a total fund of Rs.87.65 crore till date including Rs.5.49 crore during current Financial Year 2021-22 for establishing/construction of the main campus and for the functioning of temporary campus in Manipur.



The National Sports University, established in Manipur, is a first-of-its-kind university to promote education in the areas of Sports Sciences, Sports Technology, Sports Coaching, besides functioning as the national training centre for selected sports disciplines.



The National Sports University will cater to students and sportspersons from all States and UTs, including those from Rajasthan and Kerala.



"Education comes under the Concurrent List of the Constitution. With the majority of schools falling under respective State Examination Boards, the school curriculum is largely determined by State Governments. However, as per the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2005 Health and Physical Education is a compulsory subject up to Xth Class, and an optional subject at Higher Secondary Stage.



"90 Extension Centres of STC (Sports Authority of India Training Centre), including 60 Khelo India Centres, and 10 Regular Schools which are part of the National Sports Talent Contest (NSTC), are operational under Sports Authority of India. Most of the Extension Centres are operational in schools across the country. Further,‘under the 'State Level Khelo India Centre' vertical of the Khelo India scheme, 04 Kendriya Vidyalayas with residential facilities are operational as Sports Schools since October 2019. Under this vertical, funds at Rs. 1,50,000 per athlete per annum are provided towards expenses on boarding, lodging, education, training, competition exposure, medical by the Government of India," he added.



