Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan to open on Feb 12

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The national capital's most prominent garden, the sprawling Mughal Gardens, part of the President's Estate would be thrown open for public from February 12.



"The Annual Rashtrapati Bhavan Udyanotsav - Mughal Gardens will be open for the public from February 12 to March 16 (except on Mondays)," a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.



Last year, the popular Mughal Gardens was closed down halfway through during the second wave of Covid pandemic.



Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, the Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia. Like the building of Rashtrapati Bhavan has two different styles of architecture, Indian and western, similarly, the Mughal Gardens have two different horticulture traditions, the Mughal style, and the English flower garden.



Mughal canals, terraces and flowering shrubs are beautifully blended with European flowerbeds, lawns, and private hedges. A variety of roses, tulips, and the sunken garden apart from herbal garden etc. are the prime attractions at the Mughal Gardens.



