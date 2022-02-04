Much-coveted Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala pushed to 2023

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Clive Davis and the Recording Academy have notified that the star-studded 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala, also known as the 'Clive Party', which is held the night before the awards, has been postponed until next year, reports Variety.



The move comes after The Grammys were moved to Las Vegas. The venue change has presumably thrown the arrangements out of gear. The announcement, however, notes that other Grammy Week events will take place in Las Vegas.



Davis and Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement accessed by Variety: "Due to the logistical obstacles caused by the ongoing pandemic, including the unavailability of an appropriate venue, we have decided to postpone the 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala."



The statement added: "We will resume the celebration next year when we will host an incredible evening in our unique and glittering way, hospitable to our wonderful music artists, music executives, film, television, sports and illustrious politicians who annually love the event like no other."



Davis added: "As previously announced, other Grammy Week activities will be held in Las Vegas and the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will continue its tradition as Music's Biggest Night on April 3 from the MGM Garden Arena."



Sony Music chairman Rob Stringer, who was to be the gala's honouree, will most probably receive the honour next year, although no official confirmation has been provided yet by his representatives.



Since its inception in 1976, the gala is considered to be the most-coveted invitations during Grammy Week. It serves as a salute to industry icons and honours a music executive every year, followed by performances from the stars.



As a result of the pandemic, last year's party was held as two separate virtual events, which featured Davis speaking with superstars ranging from Bruce Springsteen and Joni Mitchell to John Legend.



