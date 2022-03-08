Mother-son duo arrested for child's murder in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) J&K Police on Tuesday arrested a mother-son duo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district for the murder of an 8-year old boy whose body was found on Tuesday in the woods of the district after almost three weeks.



"Since February 15, we had been probing all angles. We searched wetlands, woods and manholes etc. During the course of investigation we came to know that one Amir Khan and his mother hatched a conspiracy to abduct and kill 8-year-old Talib," SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas told reporters.



The SSP said that over some personal rivalry with victim's family, Amir Khan and his mother murdered the 8-year-old Talib and buried him in woods in Awoora area of Kupwara district.



The SSP said both accused have been arrested and further investigation is going on.



--IANS

