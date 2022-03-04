Moscow, Kiev reach understanding on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Moscow and Kiev have reached an understanding on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilian population and for the delivery of medicines and food to the places of hostilities in Ukraine, said Mikhail Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for the talks between the two countries.



"There is a possibility of a temporary ceasefire for the period when the evacuation will be carried out in the sectors where it is being carried out," he said, RT reported.



According to Podolyak, during the talks between the representatives of Kiev and Moscow, the humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine were discussed in detail.



The Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the talks discussed all three blocks of issues related to the situation in Ukraine, said the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky.



"We discussed in detail all three blocks of issues: the military issue, the international humanitarian issue, the third issue is the issue of the future political settlement of the conflict," he said.



The positions are "absolutely clear", they are written down point by point, the head of the delegation added.



"For some of them, we managed to find mutual understanding, but the main issue that was resolved today is the issue of saving people, civilians who found themselves in the zone of military clashes," Medinsky said, RT reported.



The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the Russian side raised questions during the negotiations to which they had already prepared their answers, and on which compromise is impossible, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



"Well, you can't just go and say 'Ukraine is part of Russia now' - this is just impossible. Why would you offer that," he asked.



