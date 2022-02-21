Morgan Freeman admits to being a 'reculse'

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Oscar winning-actor Morgan Freeman has lost interest in awards ceremonies over recent years and says he's now just happy to spend time at home, away from the spotlight.



The Hollywood icon, who has won numerous awards during his career, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe, explained: "I don't watch them anymore, and I don't know who's there.



"I haven't seen all of the movies (nominated). I'm kind of a recluse now, so ... (there's) not quite the same fascination that I remember having about the awards. All of them."



Freeman starred in 1994's 'The Shawshank Redemption', as a prison contraband smuggler.



Although he's wondered what it would be like to reprise the role, he also thinks "what happened next" should remain a mystery.



He told Sky News: "I think it's best to do it in the mind. I really don't think I'd be that interested in going back and trying to recapture that. Although Tim (Robbins) and I do remain very close friends still."



Earlier this month, Morgan admitted he's now "too old" to travel the world.



The acclaimed actor has no desire to jet around the globe in his advanced years, because he's already visited the places he's wanted to see.



He said: "I've been around the world once. I'm too old. I've done all the travelling I particularly want to do. There's no place that I want to go to anymore that I haven't already been to."



Freeman also said he wouldn't be able to break out of prison in real life - despite his role in 'The Shawshank Redemption'.



He shared: "I lack the courage. It would take an enormous amount of physical labour to dig your way out of a prison, so I would be in a prison for life."



