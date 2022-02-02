More historically black colleges, universities in US receive bomb threats

Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) At least 12 historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) across the US reported to have received bomb threats.



Morgan State University tweeted early on Tuesday morning that "access to campus will be closed" due to a bomb threat.



"Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice," the university in Baltimore, Maryland wrote. "All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework."



Universities and colleges in other states such as Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, and Louisiana, as well as two institutions in Washington, D.C., have also issued alerts, Xinhua news agency reported.



The bomb threats were made on the first day of February, dedicated as Black History Month to honor achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout US history.



Earlier, police had responded to reports of bomb threats against at least six HBCUs in the US on Monday.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said on Monday that US President Joe Biden is aware of the latest bomb threats at HBCUs.



"I will say that these are certainly disturbing," Psaki told reporters during a daily briefing. "The White House is in touch with interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this."



There are more than 100 colleges in the US that are identified by the US Department of Education as HBCUs, institutions of higher education founded to educate African American students.



In the 19th century, when many colleges and universities in the US refused to admit African American applicants, HBCUs offered them a route to higher education.



--IANS

int/shs





