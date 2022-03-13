Moon likely to meet President-elect this week

Seoul, March 13 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in is likely to meet with his successor-elect Yoon Suk-yeol this week, officials said on Sunday.



The two already spoke to each other by phone on March 10, a day after Yoon was elected, but are yet to meet face-to-face, reports Yonhap News Agency.



Since most previous Presidents have met with their successors within 10 days after the election, Cheong Wa Dae or the Presidential Office plans to follow the custom, officials said.



If a meeting takes place, the two are expected to discuss various issues, including North Korea and the Covid-19 crisis.



On Saturday, National Security Adviser Suh Hoon briefed Yoon on pending security issues.



"The National Security Office plans to continue to provide cooperation so as to ensure watertight response to pending diplomatic and security issues during transition," a Cheong Wa Dae official said.



"If there is a request from the President-elect, we will continue to arrange for sessions on other areas."



--IANS

ksk/

