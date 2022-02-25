Moon calls for pre-emptive steps to minimise impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Seoul, Feb 25 (IANS) President Moon Jae-in on Friday instructed his aides to take pre-emptive measures to ensure the safety of South Koreans and minimise the economic impact in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Moon ordered his aides to check the situation in Ukraine and respond pre-emptively through a government task force to deal with the Ukrainian crisis, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said, Yonhap news agency reported.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered the biggest security crisis in Europe since the Cold War, drawing global condemnation and tougher sanctions from the US and other Western nations.



Moon said South Korea will join economic sanctions against Russia.



