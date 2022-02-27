Mongolia's Covid tally exceeds 465,000

Ulan Bator, Feb 27 (IANS) Mongolia registered 320 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 465,104, the country's Health Ministry said Sunday.



Meanwhile, one more Covidc patient in her 60s, died in the the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,096, said the ministry.



As of Sunday, 2,676 Covid patients are admitted in hospitals, while 9,457 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.



So far, 66.8 per cent of the country's 3.4 million people have received two Covid vaccine doses, while more than 1 million people over 18 received a third shot.



In addition, more than 102,600 people have received a fourth shot.



--IANS

int/sks