Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub: 'Bloody Brothers' not desperate to create dark comedy

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming series 'Bloody Brothers', has said that the show doesn't fall in the desperate trap of justifying the genre of dark comedy with its narrative.



For him, the show brings out the raw emotions that are generally absent in the Indian form of dark comedy.



Talking about the show, the actor remarked, "'Bloody Brothers' is not desperate to create comedy or to justify the dark comedy genre. It has its own emotions that generally lacks in many dark comedy genres."



He calls it a family drama that has the ability to cut through various strata of the audience, "It is a family drama and in that you'll be laughing and feeling embarrassed about many situations. Honestly, I haven't seen dark comedies in Indian content. So, I think Bloody Brothers will be a treat for Indian audiences."



'Bloody Brothers' is a remake of the hit Scottish mystery thriller 'Guilt'. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tina Desai, Satish Kaushik, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse and Shruti Seth. The series is set to premiere on ZEE5 on March 18.



