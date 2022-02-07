Mohanlal-starrer 'Aaraattu' to hit screens on Feb 18

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Director Unnikrishnan's upcoming Malayalam action entertainer 'Aaraattu', featuring actors Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, is to release worldwide on February 18 this year.



Mohanlal, who made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, said, "'Aaraattu' is all set to hit theatres worldwide from February 18, 2022."



It was only recently that the team chose to release the trailer of the film, which will have Shraddha Srinath playing an IAS officer.



The film's trailer gives away the fact that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with ample amounts of both action and humour.



Apart from Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath, the film will also feature Vijayaraghavan

Saikumar, Siddique, Riyaz Khan, Johny Antony, Anoop Davis, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swaswika, Malavika Menon, Neha Saxena and Seetha among others.



The film, which has music by Rahul Raj, has cinematography by Vijay Ulaganath and editing by Shameer Muhammed.



--IANS

mani/kr