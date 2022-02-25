Modi to inaugurate post-Budget webinar of Health Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the post-Budget webinar of the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, officials said on Friday.



Three thematic sessions will be held on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani and Telemental Health Programme.



The objective of the webinar is to involve the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the government in the health sector. The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health, NITI Aayog, industry fora, start-ups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders.



The valedictory session will be jointly chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union AYUSH Minister.



The webinar will have breakout sessions on the three themes of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani and Telemental Health Programme. Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog will moderate the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission session.



National Tele-Medicine initiatives and E-Sanjeevani session will be moderated by Prof. K Srinath Reddy, President, PHFI. Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS will moderate the Telemental Health Programme.



--IANS

