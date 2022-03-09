Modi to be on 2-day Gujarat visit from March 11

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) A day after declaration of assembly polls results in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from March 11.



During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan' which will be attended by over 1 lakh panchayati raj representatives from the state.



On the first day of visit to his home state, the Prime Minister will participate in 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan' and address the gathering.



The Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation on March 12.



He will also deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest and in the evening, the Prime Minister will declare open the 11th 'Khel Mahakumbh', and deliver an address on the occasion.



In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Gujarat has three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500 gram panchayats. 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav' will witness participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three ties of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state.



"Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) was set up to meet the need for high quality trained manpower in various wings of policing, criminal justice and correctional administration. The government set up a national police university named Rashtriya Raksha University by upgrading the Raksha Shakti University which was established by the Government of Gujarat in 2010."



The University, which is an Institution of National Importance, commenced its operations from October 1, 2020.



"The University will develop synergies with the private sector by leveraging knowledge and resources from the industry and would also set up Centres of Excellence in various fields relating to police and security," the PMO said.



The RRU offers academic programmes from diploma to doctorate level in various areas of policing and internal security such as police science and management, criminal law and justice, cyber psychology, information technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security, crime investigation, strategic languages, internal defence and strategies, physical education and sports, coastal and maritime security.



Currently, 822 students from 18 states are enrolled in these programmes.



"Started in 2010 in Gujarat under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister Modi, with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh today encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para sports. Over 45 lakh sportspersons have registered for the 11th Khel Mahakumbh," the PMO said.



