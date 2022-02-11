'Modi for judicial independence; state-of-the-art HC building at Goa is proof'

Panaji, Feb 11 (IANS) The construction of a brand high new Bombay High Court complex in Porvorim, a Panaji suburb, is proof of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed the independence of the judiciary to grow and flourish, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Friday.



"The High Court (building) has been constructed. I would not want anyone to land in a legal fight that lands in the High Court. No one should have to go to a High Court. I pray to God for that. But do go just to see the High Court building," Nadda said at an election rally in Marcela village, located a short distance from Panaji.



"Goa has one of the best High Courts in the country thanks to PM Modi. We have to remember this. It is state of the art. It has every facility. It also shows how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed the independence of the judiciary to grow and flourish," Nadda said.



The new building complex, which houses the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court was built at the cost of Rs 90 crore and was inaugurated earlier this year. Located on a hillock close to the state legislative assembly complex, the High Court complex overlooks the offshore casino-decked Mandovi river, which divides Porvorim from Panaji.



