Modi discusses Ukraine with Hungary's Orban, Netherland's Rutte (Lead)

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban on the situation in war-torn Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.



Discussing the ongoing situation there, both leaders agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.



"Prime Minister conveyed his warm thanks to His Excellency Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6,000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border," the MEA said in a statement.



Orban conveyed his best wishes to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine, and said that they could choose to continue their studies in Hungary, if they wished. Modi expressed his appreciation for this generous offer.



The leaders agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict, the statement said.



Earlier, PM Modi also spoke to his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte and discussed the Ukraine situation, and shared their concerns over the continuing humanitarian situation there.



"PM Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and also welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hoped for an early resolution," the MEA statement said.



He also informed Rutte about the progress in evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India's assistance in the form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations.



Since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi has spoken twice to the Presidents of both countries and urged them to go for negotiation for an amicable solution.



A day after Russia began 'military actions' against Ukraine, he on February 25, spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for immediate cessation of violence, as per the statement.



The Indian PM also called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and asserted that differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through "honest and sincere" dialogue.



He also spoke with Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky and urged him to solve the issue through negotiations.



On March 7, while speaking to both Presidents, Prime Minister Modi suggested a direct conversation between them for restoring peace in the region.



"He (Modi) suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelensky may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts," the statement said.



--IANS

ams/vd