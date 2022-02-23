Moderate to heavy snowfall occurs across Kashmir (Ld)

Srinagar, Feb 23 (IANS) Moderate to heavy snowfall occurred on Wednesday at most places in Kashmir as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast improvement from afternoon.



A statement by the MeT department said today, "Moderate to Heavy Rain/Snow with isolated very Heavy Snow occurred at most places of J&K with higher reaches reporting 1-2 ft of Snow and Thunderstorms in Jammu region.



"Srinagar reported 7.5 inches of snow till 8.30 a.m. today.



"Forecast for next seven days: We expect gradual decrease in rain/snow from today afternoon and significant improvement from evening.



"Overall improvement is most likely from 24th onwards. After this spell, there is no forecast of any major rain/snow till ending February."



Srinagar had zero, Pahalgam minus 0.8 and Gulmarg minus 5.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 7.5, Leh minus 6.9 and Kargil minus 11.4 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 13.2, Katra 10.4, Batote 1.5, Banihal zero and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the minimum temperature.



