Moderate to heavy rain & snow forecast in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) Rain and snow lashed J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast moderate to heavy rain and snow during the next 24 hours.



"Moderate to heavy rain/snow with thunderstorms is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.



"A fresh WD (Western disturbance) is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 6th March to 7th March. Widespread Light to moderate rain in plains with moderate snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division most likely to occur.



"The main activity of the system will most likely concentrate over higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam and Ganderbal with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated places of above districts", a MeT department statement said.



Srinagar had 4.8, Pahalgam zero and Gulmarg minus 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 5.0, Leh minus 6.6 and Kargil minus 8.0 as the minimum temperature.



Jammu city had 10.6, Katra 11.2, Batote 3.9, Banihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 4.2 as the night's lowest temperature.



