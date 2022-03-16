Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Ladakh

Srinagar, March 16 (IANS) A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, occurred in the Ladakh region on Wednesday but authorities said no casualty or damage has been reported.



J&K and Ladakh Met Department Director Sonam Lotus told IANS that a "moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh region at 7.05 p.m.".



"The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 36.01 degrees north and longitude 75.18 degrees east. Its epicentre was 110 Kms inside the earth in the Ladakh region," he added.



Authorities said no report of any casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere so far.



--IANS

sq/vd