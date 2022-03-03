Mob allegedly assaults pastor in Delhi, FIR lodged

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The police on Thursday registered an FIR over an alleged assault on a Christian pastor in the national capital, four days after the latter had filed a complaint.



"An FIR has been lodged under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) M. Harsha Vardhan said.



According to the complainant, the incident took place on February 25 when he had gone to meet a friend in south Delhi. The victim alleged that some unidentified persons stopped him and accused him of being involved in forced religious conversions. The victim was then allegedly taken to a crossroad where the accused persons tied his hands to the divider and incited people by saying that the complainant was indulging in forceful religious conversions.



As per the complaint, the victim was also thrashed and forced to chant religious slogans. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on the social media where the pastor can be seen surrounded by several people. However, in the video, no one can be seen beating the victim.



Further investigation is in progress, the official added.



--IANS

uj/bg