Mizoram to get northeast India's first motorsports racing track

Aizawl, Feb 18 (IANS) Eastern and northeastern India's first motorsports racing track is all set to be built in Mizoram, state Sports and Youth Services Minister Robert Romawia Royte said on Friday.



The minister said that to build the Rs 10 crore racing track, an agreement was signed on Thursday between the Centre-owned Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and the Mizoram State Sports Council.



Royte, who also holds the Tourism, Industries and Commerce Departments, said that the State Sports Council would make serious efforts to ensure that the construction of the track is finished on time. The REC officials also said that the racing track would host international events in future.



It would be developed at Lengpui, where the state's lone airport is located, about 31 kms north of Aizawl.



The REC, a Navratna Enterprise under the Union Power Ministry, would construct the motorsports racing track under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.



According to the REC officials, the work on the project includes construction of a 2 km long and 6 metre wide race track, two storeyed buildings for sports complex facilities like administrative building and dressing rooms, conference hall, medical room, cafeteria, VIP room and equipment room, spectator galleries.



