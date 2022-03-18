Missing man's body found, partially eaten by animals

Kanpur, March 18 (IANS) The body of a 32-year-old missing man was found partially eaten by animals, in the jungles of Nirala Nagar railway ground in Kanpur.



The man had gone missing after he left home for work.



The police have recovered a blood-stained brick along with a pair of slippers and a handkerchief from near the body which has been sent for pos- mortem.



ADCP South Manish Sonkar reached the spot along with a team of fingerprint experts.



The deceased Kallu, along with his wife Soni, daughter Lakshmi, Divyanshi and one-year-old son Karthik, had come to live in the house of Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of Karrahi, about seven years ago.



Kallu used to work as a labourer in the area.



On Wednesday evening, Kallu had gone out to work saying that he will return in late in the night.



However, when he did not return, his family members tried to contact him on his mobile phone, but all their calls went unanswered.



The following day, his wife Soni again made several calls on his mobile phone when a policeman answered her phone and informed her about her husband's dead body.



Thereafter, she reached the spot along with her landlord.



The ADCP said that the CDR of the victim's phone will be procured to know the circumstances under which the man died.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







