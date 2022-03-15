Missile incident: Pak Army seeks intervention of int'l fora

Islamabad, March 15 (IANS) Pakistans top military brass on Tuesday urged the relevant international fora to take a serious view of the "accidental firing" of a missile by India despite New Delhis public admission that it was a "mistake", Express Tribune reported.



The corps commanders, who met in Rawalpindi at the army's General Headquarters, warned that such dangerous incidents could "act as a trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability", according to the military's media wing, ISPR, the report said.



The unarmed missile fired accidently by India on March 9 travelled 124 km inside the Pakistani territory and fell in Mian Channu, damaging some local properties.



Pakistan has sought a joint probe into the missile fiasco that could have led to a major disaster between the two countries.



Presided over by army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the corps commanders were given a comprehensive briefing on important global and regional developments, internal security situation and progress on ‘Western Border Management Regime'.



The forum reviewed with concern the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster, read a statement issued by the ISPR, Express Tribune reported.



"It was emphasised that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international fora must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight. Such dangerous incidents can act as trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability," the statement said.



--IANS

san/arm