'Misleading' says Chh'garh govt on claims of 4.36L MT of fertilizer

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday claimed that only 2,12,162 metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers have been supplied to the state by the Centre for the Rabi season 2021-22 so far as against 7.50 lakh metric tonnes.



This is just 52 per cent of the supply plan issued by the central government for Chhattisgarh from October to February. The allocation of fertilizers to Chhattisgarh is not being done as per the approved quantity and supply plan by the Government of India, the state government claimed.



Chhattisgarh Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey informed that Chhattisgarh Government has demanded 7.50 lakh metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers from the Government of India for the Rabi year 2021-22. However, Government of India has given approval to supply only 4.11 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers, which is just 55 per cent of the state's demand.



The quantity of fertilizer demanded by Chhattisgarh has already been reduced by 45 per cent by the Centre. Of the 4.11 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers approved by the Government of India to Chhattisgarh for the current Rabi season include 2 lakh metric tonnes of Urea, 60,000 metric tonnes of DAP, 50,000 metric tonnes of NPK, 26,000 metric tonnes of MOP and 75,000 metric tonnes of SSP.



Choubey said that against the approved quantity of 4.11 lakh metric tonnes, the Centre has issued a plan to supply 3,46,225 metric tonnes of fertilizers to Chhattisgarh from October to February. Against the supply plan, only 2,12,162 metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers have been supplied to the state, which is only 52 per cent of the approved quantity.



He added that the information regarding providing 4.36 lakh metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers by Government of India, against the total requirement of Chhattisgarh, is false and misleading.



The state Agriculture Minister also informed that in Rabi season 2021-22, even if the amount of chemical fertilizers saved in the state as on October 1, 2021, and the quantity of new supply by the Government of India are combined, the total quantity of chemical fertilizers is 3,69,817 metric tonnes, which is much less than 4,36,000 metric tonnes of the quantity being informed by the Government of India.



