Minor hacks 18-yr-old to death in Delhi, held

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A 17-year-old youth hacked a man to death in the national capital while he was returning from the Yamuna ghat, a police official said on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Ramzani, a resident of east Delhi's Shakarpur area.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-east Delhi, Sanjay Kumar Sain, said an information was received on February 6 by the Shastri Park police station that a man admitted in Bhagwan Mahavir hospital at Pitampura, following a fight near the Signature Bridge, has been declared as brought dead.



The medico-legal case of the deceased revealed that he died of two stab injuries on the back.



Later, the complainant Abhishek met the police and said he along with his friend Ramjani and their friends and relatives visited the Yamuna ghat for immersion of a religious idol.



After taking bath in river Yamuna while Abhishek, Ramjani and their friends were returning from the ghat, when they were stopped by an unidentified person who asked for a 'gamcha' (towel) from the complainant.



On being refused a towel by Abhishek, the unidentified youth started hitting him.



Seeing this, the deceased Ramjani intervened and slapped the youth after which he fled the site and reached there with some of his associates who started hitting Abhishek and Ramjani.



"Suddenly one of the identified men took out a knife and stabbed Ramjani on his back after which all of them fled the site," the DCP said.



The police registered an FIR under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Shastri Park police station on February 7 and started an investigation.



The senior police officer termed the investigation as 'finding a needle from the hay stack' since during immersion of idols, thousands of people from different parts of the city visit the Yamuna ghat.



"Several Saraswati pooja groups all over the city were contacted. Nearly 350 people, who visited Yamuna ghat on February 6, were interrogated at length," Sanjay Kumar Sain added.



Later, a group of youth, who were seen on the same route from the place of incident, and whose movement was found to be suspicious were recorded in the CCTV footage.



"This group had come for idol immersion from Delhi's Vikaspuri area," said the police official.



The police after interrogating several people finally found that a 17-year-old youth was the assailant and was subsequently apprehended in the case on March 4. Further probe is underway, the official added.



