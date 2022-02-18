Minor girl raped in west Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in the national capital's Kirti Nagar area, an official said Friday.



The accused, identified as Sarvesh, was the neighbour of the 14-year-old victim.



According to the official, the minor girl, a student of Class 7 and resident of Chunna Bhatti Jhuggi had lodged a complaint on February 16 alleging that she was raped twice by the accused.



"She alleged that her neighbour raped her first time in December. The second time the accused raped her on February 11," the official said, adding the victim was also threatened by the accused.



The victim, after being sexually assaulted for the second time, disclosed about the incident to her mother who then reported it to the police.



The official further informed that the accused was arrested on the same day on February 16 and sent to judicial custody."



Further probe is on," the official added.



--IANS

uj/dpb