Mina Swaminathan of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation passes away

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) Mina Swaminathan, distinguished chair, Gender and Development, at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and wife of illustrious agriculture scientist Dr M.S. Swaminathan, passed away at her Chennai residence on Monday. She was 88.



Mina Swaminathan was a teacher-educator and writer on early childhood education (ECE). She was the Chairman of the Study Group on the Development of the Preschool Shild and the report of this committee was the basis of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) - a landmark intervention in the field of early childhood care and development.



She was also a founder member of the Centre for Women's Development Studies, New Delhi in 1987 and Vice Chairman of the organization from 1987 to 1993.



She is survived by her husband and her three daughters - Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Heath Organisation (WHO), Madhura Swaminthan, Professor, Economic Analysis Unit, Indian Statistical Institute, and Chairperson MSSRF, and Nitya Rao, Director, NISD, University of East Angelica, UK.



Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, in a tweet, expressed deep condolences at the passing away of Mina Swaminthan. "An eminent teacher educator, and prolific writer who will always be remembered for the gender equality, woman and child development," he wrote.



Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited her Teynampet residence to pay his last respects and expressed grief and condolences to Dr Swaminathan and other family members.



--IANS

