Mimoh Chakraborty stars in short film 'Ab Mujhe Udna Hai'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Mimoh Chakraborty recently released a short film on the rights and struggles of women.



A film by Sujoy Mukherjee, 'Ab Mujhe Udna Hai' also features Jasmine Grover. It opened for public viewing on March 5, 2022.



About the movie, Mimoh said: "'Ab Mujhe Udna Hai' colours the life of women who are trying to get away with their past in a society where gender is tightly woven into the minds of the people in a certain way. It has really opened my eyes to see what women must go through and I urge everyone to go watch it."



The son of veteran star Mithun Chakraborty will next be seen in 'Rosh' and 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma.



